How Did the Violent Femmes Get Their Name?

If you’re a fan of the Violent Femmes, you’ve probably jammed out to their iconic hits like “Blister in the Sun” or “Gone Daddy Gone” more times than you can count. But have you ever wondered how the band got such a unique and intriguing name? It’s one of those band names that makes you do a double-take—and there’s a story behind it.

The Story Behind the Name

The Violent Femmes hail from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and their name wasn’t born out of some deep philosophical debate or artistic inspiration. In fact, it came from a bit of local slang. Back in the early ’80s, Milwaukee kids used the word “femme” as a slang term for guys who were a bit on the nerdy or wimpy side—not exactly what you’d expect from a group that would go on to pioneer a rebellious mix of folk-punk.

Bassist Brian Ritchie came up with the band’s name, and it’s not as dark or aggressive as it might sound at first. It was the irony of the name that stuck: “Violent” contrasts sharply with “Femmes”, creating a quirky, playful vibe. The combination fit perfectly with the band’s offbeat sound and nonconformist attitude. It also set the stage for their signature style—music that breaks the rules in the best way possible.

From Underground to Iconic

Formed in 1981, the Violent Femmes quickly became a cult favorite, blending punk energy with acoustic folk elements. Their debut self-titled album, Violent Femmes, released in 1983, slowly climbed its way to platinum status over the years, thanks to their catchy, raw sound that captured the hearts of indie and alternative fans everywhere. Despite their unconventional beginnings and name, their music has proven to be anything but “femme” in the Milwaukee slang sense—hard-hitting, edgy, and totally unforgettable.

Fun Fact

Here’s a little trivia for you to take with you to the show: Did you know that the Violent Femmes were discovered by none other than The Pretenders? The story goes that the band was busking outside of a Pretenders concert in Milwaukee when they caught the attention of Chrissie Hynde, the Pretenders’ lead singer. Impressed by their sound, she invited them to open for her band that same night. Talk about a big break!

So, if you're heading to the show tonight, you can say you know the full story behind their name—and maybe even impress your friends with that Pretenders connection.

