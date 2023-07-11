How did Blink-182 get its name? | Trivia Tuesdays

Blink-182 | Shutterstock

Blink-182: The Mystery and Theories Behind the Famous Numerals

Blink-182, initially known as “Blink,” faced a swift mandate from their record label to adjust their name due to a naming conflict with an existing band. The trio, consisting of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Scott Raynor, promptly attached “182” to their original title.

Curiosity abounds about the reasoning behind “182,” with the band members offering varied interpretations. Among these hypotheses are:

• It signifies the count of expletives uttered by Al Pacino’s character in Scarface.

• It corresponds to the naval vessel number on which Mark Hoppus’s grandfather served in the Marines.

• It’s a reflection of Mark Hoppus’s dream weight.

• It’s a coded phrase for “F*ck RB,” with R and B being the 18th and 2nd letters of the alphabet, respectively.

Regardless, these explanations might be more in jest or anecdotal rather than revealing the true rationale for the “182” selection. The primary intent was to bypass any potential legal turmoil with the other band, leading to the finalized moniker, Blink-182.

Background Information

Blink-182 is an influential American rock band, notable for pioneering the pop-punk genre and influencing countless bands that followed. Formed in Poway, California, in 1992, the band experienced significant mainstream success in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hit albums like Dude Ranch, Enema of the State, and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

Their music is characterized by catchy melodies, energetic performances, and often humorous and juvenile lyrical themes. Despite occasional shifts in the lineup and stylistic changes, Blink-182 remains a prominent figure in the rock music landscape.

