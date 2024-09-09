Boner of the Day for September 9th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT IF I WASN’T TYREEK HILL?
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins receiver, was involved in an incident with police and was filmed by fans in a traffic stop that then turned into Hill being handcuffed facedown. Hill was later let go from police and was able to go win the game that night, but realizes “What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?” The detaining officer has reportedly been put on leave.
via Yahoo!
Boner Candidate #2: YOU CAN CLAP FOR THAT
Donald Trump Jr’s fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, had an awkward moment at the Florida Republican Party’s after she was giving a speech. “But I’m here to tell you don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever. Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline. And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism,” said Guilfoyle. She then added, “You can clap for that!” which only resulted in a handful of clapping from the crowd.
via Mediaite
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: WHY ARE WE CALLING THESE MONSTERS ‘CARETAKERS?’
Three people in Vernal have been arrested for abuse of a disabled man. The man was seen running away from a home covered in blood and crying when a neighbor saw and helped him. The man was able to identify Kayla Evans to the neighbor when asked who hurt him. During investigation, police learned about two more suspects involved, one being Ashia Wyasket. According to witnesses, Evans and Wyasket beat the man with a wooden dowel and even provided audio of the incident to the police. Both women at first denied the abuse, but then confessed after being presented with the audio.
via Fox 13