Boygenius Debuts on SNL: A Night of Firsts and Familiar Faces

Boygenius’ SNL Debut: A Night of Firsts and Familiar Faces

Boygenius made a memorable debut on “Saturday Night Live” on November 11. The group, consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, delivered powerful performances of “Not Strong Enough” and “Satanist.” They also showcased their versatility by appearing in a sketch, humorously portraying three versions of Troye Sivan.

Phoebe Bridgers, known for her unique blend of indie rock and folk music, returned to SNL after her first appearance in 2021. That performance became iconic when she smashed a guitar on stage. Julien Baker made a statement this time by throwing her guitar offstage during “Satanist.” Lucy Dacus, celebrated for her narrative songwriting and rich vocals, joined them, marking her first appearance on the show. Watch the performances below:

Timothée Chalamet Joins Boygenius in a Memorable SNL Performance

The episode featured Timothée Chalamet as the host. Chalamet, set to portray Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic, first hosted SNL in December 2020 with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. He is known for his captivating performances in films like “Call Me by Your Name” and “Dune.”

