boygenius Lights Up Colbert with “Cool About It” Performance

Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker, the talented trio behind boygenius, graced the stage of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with their track “Cool About It” from their album The Record. This performance is available for viewing below.

Anticipation for “The Rest”

The three artists, known for their individual successes in the indie rock and folk scenes, have come together once again. They are set to unveil The Rest, a four-track extension to The Record, scheduled for release on October 13.

Late-Night TV’s Revival

After a hiatus due to the writers’ strike, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert returned to Monday night, in line with other late-night television shows. Louis Cato, the show’s house band leader, showcased his musical prowess during this return episode.

Prior to the strike, Boygenius had showcased their musical chops with “Not Strong Enough” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Furthermore, during summer, the trio of Bridgers, Baker, and Dacus made a memorable appearance on CBS Saturday Morning.

Background Information:

boygenius is a supergroup formed by indie rock and folk artists Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker. Their collaboration has been celebrated for its blend of their individual styles.

