boygenius Unveils New Tracks in Boston

boygenius Drops New Tracks

boygenius decided to treat their Boston fans with not one but two brand-new tracks during their electrifying performance at the MGM Music Hall. Over the course of their two-night extravaganza, the audience was introduced to “Black Hole” on Monday and “Afraid of Heights” on Tuesday. Watch their performance of the latter:

A Glimpse into Their Upcoming EP

These fresh tracks aren’t just a fleeting moment of inspiration. They’re set to feature on Boygenius’s much-anticipated EP, The Rest, which is gearing up for its release on October 13th. Fans, mark your calendars.

When Hozier Graced the Stage

As if new tracks weren’t enough, Monday’s concert had another ace up its sleeve. The renowned Hozier appeared surprised, joining Boygenius during the encore for a soul-stirring rendition of “Salt In The Wound.” Watch below:

Debating New Material vs. Classics

Background on Boygenius

For those unfamiliar, Boygenius isn’t just any band. It’s a supergroup formed by indie rock artists Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. Their unique blend of voices and songwriting prowess has made them a force to be reckoned with.

Hozier: More Than Just a Guest Appearance

Hozier, the Irish singer-songwriter, is best known for his hit “Take Me to Church.” His collaboration with Boygenius is a testament to his versatility and the respect he commands in the music industry.

