U2 Returns with “Atomic City” | Listen Now

U2’s Nostalgic Dive into “Atomic City”

U2 released their latest track, “Atomic City,” on Friday, 29th September 2023. This track, a product of the combined efforts of producers Jacknife Lee and Steve Lillywhite, was crafted at the renowned Sound City in LA. The release is strategically timed, preceding their much-anticipated performances at Sphere in Las Vegas. These shows are a tribute to their groundbreaking 1991 album, Achtung Baby.

A Tribute to the 70s and a Nod to Blondie

“Atomic City” isn’t just another song; it’s a 3 ½ minute journey back to the vibrant energy of 70s post-punk. The track pays tribute to Blondie, especially their collaborative efforts with Giorgio Moroder, which profoundly impacted U2. Bono, the band’s lead vocalist, describes the song as a heartfelt message to their fans, emphasizing, “It’s a love song to our audience …’where you are is where I’ll be’.”

Las Vegas: The Original “Atomic City”

For those unfamiliar, “Atomic City” was a moniker given to Las Vegas in the 1950s. This was a period when the nation was gripped by nuclear intrigue. Due to its closeness to the Nevada Test Site, Las Vegas became a hub for atomic tourism, marketing itself as the epicenter of all things nuclear.

A Cinematic Walk Down Memory Lane

The accompanying video for “Atomic City” is directed by Ben Kutchins and creatively overseen by Tarik Mikou with Moment Factory Music. It captures U2’s impromptu late-night performance in Downtown Las Vegas. Interestingly, this is the same Fremont Street spot where the band members – Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. – shot their memorable video for “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” over three decades ago.

Watch the video for “Atomic City” below:

U2’s Grand Showcase at Sphere

U2’s ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ starts today. This 25-show spree will introduce fans to Sphere, the world’s newest and most advanced venue. The series celebrates Achtung Baby and commemorates the revolutionary ZOO TV Tour from 1991. This tour solidified U2’s stature as avant-garde artists, always at the forefront of technological and creative live performances.

For those eager to own a piece of this musical history, “Atomic City” will be accessible in various formats, including Standard audio, HD audio, Spatial/Atmos, a Limited Edition 7’’ Vinyl, and a Limited Edition CD single.

