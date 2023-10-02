Foo Fighters Announce 2024 North American Tour

Foo Fighters | Shutterstock

Foo Fighters: The Grand North American Expedition

Foo Fighters announced an extensive North American tour titled Everything or Nothing at All. This marks their triumphant return to the stage after the tragic passing of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, the previous year. The tour is set to commence next July in Queens, New York, with a two-night performance at Citi Field. The journey will conclude a month later at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. A detailed list of their upcoming performances can be found below.

Stellar Supporting Acts

Alex G will join as a supporting act for several West Coast performances of the Everything or Nothing at All tour. Additionally, the tour will feature a diverse range of supporting acts, including Pretenders, L7, the Hives, Mammoth WVH, and Amyl and the Sniffers.

A Look Back: Foo Fighters’ Recent Endeavors

Earlier in June, Foo Fighters had declared a UK stadium tour, graced by the presence of Wet Leg and Courtney Barnett. In a memorable moment the following month, the band was joined by Alanis Morissette at the Fuji Rock Festival, where they paid homage to the legendary Sinéad O’Connor. They performed a rendition of “Mandinka,” a track from O’Connor’s 1987 inaugural album, The Lion and the Cobra. Notably, there have been no announcements regarding performances in Salt Lake City.

Full Tour Dates

10-03 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10-05 El Pas, TX – Don Haskins Center

10-07 Austin, TX – ACL Festival

10-10 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10-14 Austin, TX – ACL Festival

11-26 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – F1 Grand Prix Event

11-29 Perth, Australia – HBF Park

12-02 Adelaide, Australia – Coopers Stadium

12-04 Melbourne, Australia – Aami Park

12-06 Melbourne, Australia – Aami Park

12-09 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

12-12 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

01-20 Auckland, New Zealand – Go Media Stadium

01-24 Christchurch, New Zealand – Orangetheory Stadium

01-27 Wellington, New Zealand – Sky Stadium

06-13 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford

06-15 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford

06-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park

06-20 London, England – London Stadium

06-22 London, England – London Stadium

06-25 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

06-27 Birmingham, England – Villa Park

07-17 Queens, NY – Citi Field

07-19 Queens, NY – Citi Field

07-21 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

07-23 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

07-25 Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

07-28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

08-03 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

08-07 San Diego, CA – Petco Park

08-09 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

08-11 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

08-16 Portland, OR – Providence Park Soccer Stadium

08-18 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Background Information:

Foo Fighters, formed in 1994 by Dave Grohl, has been a dominant force in the rock music scene for decades. Numerous hit albums and unforgettable live performances mark their legacy. Taylor Hawkins, their late drummer, was an integral part of the band, contributing significantly to their sound and success.

Alex G, also known as (Sandy) Alex G, is a multi-instrumentalist who has gained recognition for his unique blend of indie rock. His collaborations with artists like Frank Ocean further solidified his music industry position.

The Pretenders, L7, and the Hives are all renowned bands, each bringing their distinct style and energy to the rock genre. Mammoth WVH is the solo project of Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the legendary Eddie Van Halen. Amyl and the Sniffers, an Australian punk rock band, are known for their dynamic stage presence.

