Foo Fighters Announce 2024 North American Tour

Foo Fighters: The Grand North American Expedition
Foo Fighters announced an extensive North American tour titled Everything or Nothing at All. This marks their triumphant return to the stage after the tragic passing of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, the previous year. The tour is set to commence next July in Queens, New York, with a two-night performance at Citi Field. The journey will conclude a month later at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. A detailed list of their upcoming performances can be found below.
Stellar Supporting Acts
Alex G will join as a supporting act for several West Coast performances of the Everything or Nothing at All tour. Additionally, the tour will feature a diverse range of supporting acts, including Pretenders, L7, the Hives, Mammoth WVH, and Amyl and the Sniffers.
A Look Back: Foo Fighters’ Recent Endeavors
Earlier in June, Foo Fighters had declared a UK stadium tour, graced by the presence of Wet Leg and Courtney Barnett. In a memorable moment the following month, the band was joined by Alanis Morissette at the Fuji Rock Festival, where they paid homage to the legendary Sinéad O’Connor. They performed a rendition of “Mandinka,” a track from O’Connor’s 1987 inaugural album, The Lion and the Cobra. Notably, there have been no announcements regarding performances in Salt Lake City.
Full Tour Dates
10-03 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10-05 El Pas, TX – Don Haskins Center
10-07 Austin, TX – ACL Festival
10-10 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10-14 Austin, TX – ACL Festival
11-26 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – F1 Grand Prix Event
11-29 Perth, Australia – HBF Park
12-02 Adelaide, Australia – Coopers Stadium
12-04 Melbourne, Australia – Aami Park
12-06 Melbourne, Australia – Aami Park
12-09 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
12-12 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
01-20 Auckland, New Zealand – Go Media Stadium
01-24 Christchurch, New Zealand – Orangetheory Stadium
01-27 Wellington, New Zealand – Sky Stadium
06-13 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford
06-15 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford
06-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park
06-20 London, England – London Stadium
06-22 London, England – London Stadium
06-25 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
06-27 Birmingham, England – Villa Park
07-17 Queens, NY – Citi Field
07-19 Queens, NY – Citi Field
07-21 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
07-23 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
07-25 Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark
07-28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
08-03 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
08-07 San Diego, CA – Petco Park
08-09 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
08-11 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
08-16 Portland, OR – Providence Park Soccer Stadium
08-18 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Background Information:
Foo Fighters, formed in 1994 by Dave Grohl, has been a dominant force in the rock music scene for decades. Numerous hit albums and unforgettable live performances mark their legacy. Taylor Hawkins, their late drummer, was an integral part of the band, contributing significantly to their sound and success.
Alex G, also known as (Sandy) Alex G, is a multi-instrumentalist who has gained recognition for his unique blend of indie rock. His collaborations with artists like Frank Ocean further solidified his music industry position.
The Pretenders, L7, and the Hives are all renowned bands, each bringing their distinct style and energy to the rock genre. Mammoth WVH is the solo project of Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the legendary Eddie Van Halen. Amyl and the Sniffers, an Australian punk rock band, are known for their dynamic stage presence.
Explore more alternative rock news from X96.