A Melodic Tribute for Sinéad O’Connor | Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette

Sinéad O'Connor | Shutterstock

In Memoriam: Sinéad O’Connor’s Musical Impact

On the evening of July 26, the world was shocked by the news of the passing of the legendary Irish vocalist Sinéad O’Connor, as reported by CNN. The music industry, particularly the rock and metal community, quickly honored her memory. Among those paying homage were the Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette during a recent concert.

A Night of Remembrance at Fuji Rock Festival

The Foo Fighters and Morissette were part of the extensive three-day Fuji Rock Festival in Japan on July 29. During the Foo Fighters’ headline performance, the band paused between their hits “Walk” and “Learn to Fly” to welcome Morissette on stage. The crowd erupted in applause as Dave Grohl, the band’s frontman, introduced her. “We’re singing this song for a reason tonight,” Grohl stated, setting the tone for the tribute. Listen to O’Connor’s original:

Morissette, a Canadian-American singer-songwriter known for her emotive mezzo-soprano voice and confessional lyrics, added, “For a beautiful woman of high intelligence and deep empathy [who was] way ahead of her time [and] who is no longer with us. This is for her.” She then led a heartfelt rendition of O’Connor’s iconic song “Mandinka,” while an image of O’Connor graced the screen. And listen to the Foo Fighters and Alanis’ live version below:

The Legacy of “Mandinka”

“Mandinka,” the second single from O’Connor’s debut album, The Lion and the Cobra (1987), is significant culturally. It reached No. 17 on the U.K. Singles Chart, 6 on the Irish Singles Chart, and 14 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart. The song, inspired by the West African Tribe and Alex Haley’s 1976 book Roots: The Saga of an American Family, has been lauded by publications like Rolling Stone, Billboard, and SPIN as one of O’Connor’s best tracks.

Foo Fighters: Continuing the Journey

In addition to their tribute to O’Connor, the Foo Fighters are also celebrating their recent Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, which they received for their September 2022 tribute concert for their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The band continues to tour, with dates scheduled through June 2024.

