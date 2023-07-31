Mudvayne Lead Vocalist Hails James Hetfield as the ‘Patriarch of Metal’

Mudvayne | Shutterstock

Chad Gray of Mudvayne Crowns James Hetfield as the ‘Metal Monarch’

Mudvayne’s lead vocalist, Chad Gray, has recently unveiled his personal icon in the realm of heavy metal – none other than Metallica’s James Hetfield. Gray expressed his admiration for Hetfield in a recent conversation, labeling him “one of my most significant vocal inspirations.” He further praised Hetfield’s exceptional skills as a lyricist and guitarist, stating, “He truly is the patriarch of metal.”

A Meeting of Metal Titans

Interestingly, Gray’s admiration for Hetfield isn’t just based on his musical prowess. He fondly recalls Hetfield as “an incredibly cool individual” when their bands shared the stage during a tour in 2003. This personal interaction seems to have left a profound impression on Gray, further solidifying his respect for the Metallica frontman.

The Legacy of James Hetfield

James Hetfield, born on August 3, 1963, is an American musician and songwriter known for his role as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and main songwriter for the heavy metal band Metallica. He co-founded Metallica in October 1981 after answering a newspaper advertisement by drummer Lars Ulrich. Hetfield’s contributions to the band and heavy metal genre have been immense, with Metallica’s albums like Master of Puppets and The Black Album being considered some of the greatest in the genre.

The Godfather of Metal

