Sleater-Kinney Announces New Album with Music Video | Watch

Sleater-Kinney’s Upcoming Release
Renowned rock band Sleater-Kinney is back in the spotlight, revealing their upcoming album, Little Rope. Accompanying this announcement is the release of the music video for their lead single, “Hell”. This new album is set to be the successor to their 2021 release, Path of Wellness, and fans can expect its arrival on January 19, courtesy of Loma Vista.
Behind the Scenes of “Hell”
The monochromatic visuals for “Hell” were crafted under the direction of Ashley Connor and feature the talented Miranda July. Sleater-Kinney didn’t stop at just the album announcement; they’ve also shared their 2024 North American tour itinerary. Fans can find details on the tour dates, a glimpse of the album cover, the tracklist, and of course, the “Hell” music video below.
Recording Insights and Inspirations
Little Rope came to life at the esteemed Flora Recording and Playback studio located in Portland, Oregon. The band collaborated with John Congleton for this project. A poignant touch to the album’s creation is its partial inspiration from the tragic passing of Brownstein’s mother and stepfather during a trip to Italy.
Full Little Rope Tracklist
1 Hell
2 Needlessly Wild
3 Say It Like You Mean It
4 Hunt You Down
5 Small Finds
6 Don’t Feel Right
7 Six Mistakes
8 Crusader
9 Dress Yourself
10 Untidy Creature
Sleater-Kinney Tour
11-10 London, England – Roundhouse (Pitchfork Music Festival London)
11-19 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital
02-28 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
02-29 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
03-01 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
03-02 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
03-04 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
03-05 Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory
03-06 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
03-08 New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater
03-09 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
03-11 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
03-12 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
03-13 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03-14 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03-16 New York, NY – Racket
03-17 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
03-18 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
03-20 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
03-21 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
03-22 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
03-23 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
03-25 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
03-26 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
03-28 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
03-29 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
03-30 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
03-31 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
04-02 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
04-03 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
04-04 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre
04-05 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Background on Sleater-Kinney
Formed in the Pacific Northwest in the mid-’90s, Sleater-Kinney emerged as a key player in the riot grrrl movement. Their music, characterized by its rebellious spirit and feminist themes, has consistently been a voice for change in the rock scene. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, solidifying their place in rock history.
