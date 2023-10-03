Sleater-Kinney Announces New Album with Music Video | Watch

Sleater-Kinney | Shutterstock

Sleater-Kinney’s Upcoming Release

Renowned rock band Sleater-Kinney is back in the spotlight, revealing their upcoming album, Little Rope. Accompanying this announcement is the release of the music video for their lead single, “Hell”. This new album is set to be the successor to their 2021 release, Path of Wellness, and fans can expect its arrival on January 19, courtesy of Loma Vista.

Behind the Scenes of “Hell”

The monochromatic visuals for “Hell” were crafted under the direction of Ashley Connor and feature the talented Miranda July. Sleater-Kinney didn’t stop at just the album announcement; they’ve also shared their 2024 North American tour itinerary. Fans can find details on the tour dates, a glimpse of the album cover, the tracklist, and of course, the “Hell” music video below.

Recording Insights and Inspirations

Little Rope came to life at the esteemed Flora Recording and Playback studio located in Portland, Oregon. The band collaborated with John Congleton for this project. A poignant touch to the album’s creation is its partial inspiration from the tragic passing of Brownstein’s mother and stepfather during a trip to Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sleater-Kinney (@sleater_kinney)

Full Little Rope Tracklist

1 Hell

2 Needlessly Wild

3 Say It Like You Mean It

4 Hunt You Down

5 Small Finds

6 Don’t Feel Right

7 Six Mistakes

8 Crusader

9 Dress Yourself

10 Untidy Creature

Sleater-Kinney Tour

11-10 London, England – Roundhouse (Pitchfork Music Festival London)

11-19 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital

02-28 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

02-29 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

03-01 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

03-02 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

03-04 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

03-05 Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory

03-06 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

03-08 New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

03-09 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

03-11 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

03-12 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

03-13 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03-14 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03-16 New York, NY – Racket

03-17 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

03-18 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

03-20 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

03-21 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

03-22 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

03-23 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

03-25 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

03-26 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

03-28 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

03-29 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

03-30 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

03-31 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

04-02 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

04-03 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

04-04 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre

04-05 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Background on Sleater-Kinney

Formed in the Pacific Northwest in the mid-’90s, Sleater-Kinney emerged as a key player in the riot grrrl movement. Their music, characterized by its rebellious spirit and feminist themes, has consistently been a voice for change in the rock scene. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, solidifying their place in rock history.

Explore more alternative rock news from X96.