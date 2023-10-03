Grimes vs. Musk: The Billionaire Battle for Parental Rights

Grimes | Shutterstock

When Tech Titans and Pop Stars Collide

Grimes decided to take on tech mogul Elon Musk in the courtroom. The reason? Parental rights. The duo, who once graced red carpets together, now find themselves in a legal tangle over their three offspring.

A Brief History of Their Star-Crossed Affair

Grimes and Elon Musk first made headlines in 2018, not for a new Tesla model or a chart-topping album, but for their budding romance. The world watched in awe (or perhaps bewilderment) as they made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala. Fast forward a few years, and Musk casually mentioned that he and the Art Angels artist were “semi-separated.” The pair are parents to three uniquely named children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Tau Techno Mechanicus Musk. Looks like Musk should focus more on proper nouns, not pronouns.

The Drama Unfolds on X (Not Twitter, Mind You)

In a world where Twitter is so passé, Grimes took to The Crappy Social Media Site Previously Known as Twitter (yes, the platform Musk now owns) to air her grievances. She penned a heartfelt plea to Shivon Zillis, another mother of Musk’s children, saying, “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.” The tweet has since been deleted.

But wait, there’s more! Grimes later clarified, “I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.” She continued to sing Shivon’s praises, highlighting the unnecessary rivalry often created between women.

It’s All About the Kids

As the legal proceedings unfold, the spotlight remains on Grimes and Musk. While their personal dynamics have captured global attention, the crux of the matter is the well-being of their children. As with any high-profile case, only time will reveal the outcome and the next chapter in the Grimes-Musk narrative.

