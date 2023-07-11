Boner of the Day for July 11th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: I DO MY NEO NAZI WORK OUT ROUTINE EVERY DAY
The far-right supposedly do at home-exercise routines in order to glamorizes hypermasculinity and to promote the white supremacists agenda. This is all according to an MSNBC columnist, Cynthia Miller-Idriss, who has been laughed at for curating this connection in an article. Elon Musk and Joe Rogan have publicly commented condemning the idea after Miller-Idriss equated the current at-home work out trends with the boxing and jujitsu that Hitler himself had encouraged. Musk Tweeted “MSNBC thinks you’re a nazi if you work out lmaooo”
via Daily Mail
Boner Candidate #2: HE REALLY HAS NO SCRUPLES AT ALL
2024 presidential candidate, George Santos is equating his actions to the noble acts of civil rights activist Rosa Parks. Utah’s own “Mitt Romney told him to sit at the back of Congress during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, it was similar to the activist refusing to move from her bus seat in Alabama in 1955.”(Daily Mail.) While being face-to-face with investigations regarding campaign finance laws, Santos continued and stood his ground and said “Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back, and neither am I”(Daily Mail.) While Rosa Parks was arrested for civil disobedience by violating Alabama segregation laws during the 1950’s, Santos has been arrested for 13 charges, some of which include fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds.
via Daily Mail
Boner Candidate #3: ANOTHER CONSERVATIVE POLITICIAN SHOWS HIS STUFF
As we have learned, lawmakers rarely follow all the laws they love to promote. We are not talking about speeding or stealing a candy bar, but instead Florida Republican lawmaker Representative, Fabian Basabe, has been sexually harassing male interns under the perceived protection of an NDA, a non-disclosure agreement. This bars employees from talking about certain things pertaining to their jobs outside of the workplace. One intern ended up quitting after 6 weeks of this harassment, which included Rep Basabe conducting physical sexual acts, speaking to him about many sexual topics, and requesting actions to be reciprocated. Two interns, Mr. Cutbirth and Mr. Frevola are now separately suing Rep Basabe for sexual advances and physical violence during their employment.
via Independent