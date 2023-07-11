News

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deessing for July 7th, 2023

Posted on
The Pokemon Sleep app is basically an episode of Black Mirror
  • The latest “gameplay” trailer reveals a host of nightmarish “features”
  • You “partner” with Snorlax to build up “drowsy power” that will increase your “Sleep score” by trying to find “rare sleep styles”
  • And how do you accomplish all this? By sleeping with your phone face down on your bed
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RP9mPXqgYTc
Click this magical link and it will take you to a random Web 1.0 web page
  • Definitely hit and miss, but the amount of random web pages will definitely take you back a few decades
  • https://wiby.me/surprise/
Yes you’ve all used URL shorteners, but what about URL lengtheners?
Ever get sick of insane password requirements? Then you’ll hate this
If you ever need to change the format of a file, check Format Swap first
