Radio From Hell Wellness Check | 7.11.2023

How to Start a Meditation Practice

Meditation is a powerful tool that can help reduce stress, increase creativity and even slow the aging process. Meditation is one of the best ways to increase overall mental fitness, by helping to increase concentration, enhance our ability to navigate difficult situations, and support emotional growth and development. Meditation is a practice that has been around for centuries, and recently, modern science has been able to prove its benefits in study after study.

Starting a meditation practice does not have to complex or time consuming. Here are some tips to get you going.

Simply focus on the breath Start by taking three slow intentional breaths. Can’t do three breaths? Start with one.

Set a timer and sit quietly for a few minutes. Start with one minute and build from there.

Try a guided meditation practice. There are several apps and videos available that offer both free and paid services.

Pay attention while doing mundane/everyday things. The next time you take a shower, or wash your hands, notice the feel of the water, the smell of the soap, etc. Really pay attention to the moment.

Try a group meditation class. Several yoga studios and wellness practitioners offer group (or individual) classes and guided meditations.

Check in with your healthcare provider. Often, healthcare providers have resources for meditation and mindfulness practices to help you get started.



Meditation can change your life for the better. Like many things, this is a skill that might take some time to develop, so start where you are, and grow from there. With practice, meditation will become easier, and you will start to experience the benefits firsthand.

