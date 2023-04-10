Boner of the Day for April 10th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: IF YOU’RE GOING TO DO SOMETHING EMBARASSING OR ILLEGAL, MAKE SURE THE CAR ISN’T WATCING YOU.

Some Tesla Inc. employees have been watching and sharing funny videos that were caught on Tesla vehicle cameras. Tesla Inc. has claimed that their cameras are “designed from the ground up to protect your privacy” but this doesn’t seem very accurate. According to an ex-employee some recordings were recorded while the cars were parked and turned off. Allegedly there were even videos taken from within the Tesla Chief Executive, Elon Musk’s personal garage.

via Yahoo Finance

Boner Candidate #2: MAR-A-LAGO DRAWS THE LINE AT URINE DRINKING ANTI VAXER.

Anti-vaccine leader Christopher Key has strong opinions on how Donald Trump handled the 2019 COVID-19 pandemic. Key believes that Trump released the “bioweapon”, commonly known as the COVID vaccine, resulting in saving tens of millions of lives. Christopher Key has insisted that drinking his own urine would cure him of COVID-19 symptoms (which has no medical evidence to back up this claim)(Reuters Fact-Check). Key went to the extent of spending at least $11,500 in hopes he would see Donald Trump during a dinner with Don Jr. After not meeting with Don Jr. Key now call himself “Vaccine Police” with a badge and a subtle flame-thrower.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T EAT HIS BAIT.

Florida man attacks a bird for eating his fish bait while he was fishing. He has been known for violent tendencies around town. He even went as far to pick up his daughter from school with the mangled bird. At this point he had only caused the federally protected bird, a blue heron, a broken leg. Though when he arrived home he decided to take it a step or a few further by cutting off its leg and slit its throat in front of his son. Thankfully he was charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to a conservation animal involving pain, suffering and death. He was also charged with one count of cruelty to a child for letting his son witness such actions. Unfortunately he walks free after a $7,500 bond until he is summoned for court.

via Miami Herold