The 1975 Announces Extended Break

The 1975 | Shutterstock

Rocking Towards a Break: The 1975 Announces Hiatus

British rock band The 1975 has announced that they will be taking an extended hiatus after the conclusion of their ongoing tour. During a recent performance in Sacramento, the band’s charismatic frontman, Matty Healy, shared with the audience, “After this tour we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.” Utah fans can see the band at the Delta Center before their hiatus on November 26. Secure tickets here.

A Year of Triumphs and Controversies

2019 has been a roller-coaster year for Healy. He has been at the center of multiple controversies and made headlines when he openly defied Malaysia’s anti-homosexuality laws. During a concert in the country, Healy boldly kissed his bandmate, Ross MacDonald, on stage. This act of defiance led to the cancellation of an entire music festival in Malaysia.

Background on The 1975

Originating from Manchester, The 1975 has been a prominent figure in the British rock scene since their debut in 2012. Known for their eclectic mix of rock, pop, and electronic music, the band has released several chart-topping albums, with their unique sound and thought-provoking lyrics earning them a dedicated fanbase worldwide. Explore a guide to The 1975.

The Impact of Healy’s Actions

Matty Healy’s actions in Malaysia highlight the band’s commitment to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights. Their stance on social issues and their musical prowess have solidified their position as not just musicians but also as musical activists.

Their hiatus announcement has left fans speculating on the duration of the break and what the future holds for the band.

Find more music news from X96.