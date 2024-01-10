Paramore Ignites Anticipation for Talking Heads Tribute

Paramore | Shutterstock

Paramore dives into Talking Heads’ world with tribute album cover

Paramore will bring their unique sound to the world of Talking Heads in the much-anticipated A Stop Making Sense Tribute Album. The air is thick with excitement as fans got a glimpse of Hayley Williams unboxing the iconic oversized suit famously worn by David Byrne. This teaser, dropping a few seconds of their cover of “Burning Down The House,” has set the internet abuzz. Watch the teaser below.

The album promises a rich tapestry of 16 tracks reimagined by 16 diverse artists. While the release date hangs tantalizingly out of reach, the promise of “coming soon” keeps the anticipation high.

Paramore recently released their self-titled album on vinyl. Learn more here.

Hayley Williams Steps into Byrne’s Shoes

Paramore’s involvement adds a fresh layer to Talking Heads’ legacy. Williams’ energy and distinctive style promise to inject a new life into “Burning Down The House.” Listen to the original track by Talking Heads from Speaking in Tongues (paid link):

Who Else Will Walk into the “House”?

With 15 other slots to fill, the question on everyone’s lips is: who else will join this homage to Talking Heads? The possibilities are endless. Imagine the likes of Arctic Monkeys or Tame Impala adding their psychedelic touch to Talking Heads’ classics. The door is wide open for an eclectic mix of artists to reinterpret these timeless songs.

Related: Watch Colbert interview Talking Heads

A Fusion of Eras and Genres

This tribute album is more than just a collection of covers; it’s a bridge between eras and genres, a testament to the enduring influence of Talking Heads. As we await more details, one can only speculate about the other artists and the fresh perspectives they’ll bring to this iconic music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24)

More alternative rock news from X96

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!