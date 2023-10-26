Talking Heads Grace ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Talking Heads | Shutterstock

A Memorable Night with Talking Heads

Stephen Colbert, a die-hard fan of the Talking Heads, had a memorable evening on his show. The iconic band members David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, and Jerry Harrison graced “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to discuss the rejuvenated version of their 1984 concert masterpiece, Stop Making Sense.

Past Differences Set Aside

During the interview, Colbert probed the band about their past differences, asking if they had moved past their disagreements. To this, Frantz responded, “We’ve all said things and done things that the others didn’t approve. But I think we love each other and we’ve made such great music together and we need to protect our legacy, which is so great.” Watch the interview below:

Background on Talking Heads

In 1975, Talking Heads pioneered the new wave genre, blending punk, art rock, and funk. Their unique sound and Byrne’s distinctive vocals made them stand out. Over the years, they’ve released several hit albums, with Stop Making Sense being one of the most acclaimed concert films of its time. Watch the official trailer for the remastered version of Stop Making Sense below:

The Legacy of Stop Making Sense

Stop Making Sense is more than just a concert film. Directed by Jonathan Demme, it captures the band’s energy and the evolution of their sound.

