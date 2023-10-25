System of a Down’s Serj Tankian Announces Memoir

Serj Tankian | Shutterstock

Tankian’s Debut Literary Venture

Serj Tankian, the iconic frontman of System of a Down, is set to release his first memoir, Down With the System: A Memoir (Of Sorts), via Hachette Book Group. The anticipated publication date is May 14 of the upcoming year. Hachette Book Group describes the memoir as not just another rock’n’roll narrative but a profound tale of an immigrant, an activist’s awakening, and a spiritual odyssey from obscurity to enlightenment. More information.

From Beirut to Los Angeles: A Glimpse into Tankian’s Early Life

Tankian was born to Armenian parents in the heart of Beirut. His early years were marked by the sounds of bombs during Lebanon’s civil war. These experiences deeply influenced his understanding of the world. At the tender age of seven, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he delved deeper into the history of the Armenian genocide, an event that left a profound mark on his identity.

Challenges, Collaborations, and Musical Evolution

The memoir promises to offer readers a front-row seat to Tankian’s life, both on and off the stage. From dodging glass bottles thrown by disgruntled Slayer fans to collaborating with renowned artists like Tom Morello for social justice initiatives, Tankian’s journey is nothing short of captivating. His interactions with the LAPD and his musical explorations with the legendary Rick Rubin further highlight the multifaceted nature of his life and career.

