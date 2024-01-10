Vince Clarke’s Wife Passes Away

Shutterstock

Our hearts go out to Vince Clarke of Erasure after the tragic passing of his wife, Tracy Hurley Martin. She posted on her Instagram page in February of 2022 that she had been diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer.

This led to the cancellation of The 2022 Neon Tour with Erasure, and it was announced yesterday that she had passed away. In a Facebook post, Andy Bell of Erasure said, “There are no words. My heart, my soul, and all of my love goes out to Vincent & Oscar…and to all of Tracy’s family and friends.”

Tracy Hurley Martin leaves behind her husband Vince, their son Oscar, and her twin sister Tonya.

Vince Clarke was a founding member of Depeche Mode in 1980. He went on to form the bands Yaz and Erasure. His instrumental solo album Songs of Silence was released in late 2023. Erasure recently announced that a new album is in the process of being written and recorded.

