FKA twigs Ad Banned: Objectification or Art?

FKA twigs | Shutterstock

The UK’s Ban on FKA twigs’ Calvin Klein Ad

In a bold move, the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a Calvin Klein poster featuring the artist FKA twigs. This decision comes after the regulatory body deemed the ad as objectifying women, causing a stir in the world of advertising and beyond. See the ad below.

The controversial image shows FKA twigs in a loosely draped denim shirt, exposing part of her body. The ASA received two complaints from the public, who argued that the ad focused more on twigs’ physique than the clothing, branding it as an “overly sexualised” portrayal. The verdict? The ad is now prohibited in the UK.

FKA twigs: Caprisongs on vinyl:

FKA twigs, speaking to Rolling Stone, defended the campaign last March. She described the images as depicting her strength as a woman, something she’d proudly show her future grandchildren. Calvin Klein, on their part, argued that a certain level of nudity is expected in underwear ads. They insisted that the ad showcased an “empowered” woman, aligning with progressive values.

Despite this controversy, the ASA cleared Calvin Klein in the case of similar complaints about their ads featuring Kendall Jenner. One such ad, showing Jenner holding her breasts, was judged not to objectify her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

More from X96