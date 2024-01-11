The Amy Winehouse Story | ‘Back to Black’ Biopic

Amy Winehouse | Shutterstock

Marisa Abela Steps into the Spotlight as Amy Winehouse

Get ready for a gripping portrayal of Amy Winehouse’s life in the upcoming biopic Back to Black. The newly released international teaser trailer promises a deep dive into the iconic singer’s journey. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film features Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse. Abela brings to life Winehouse’s rise from a young artist performing in small venues to her status as a troubled yet acclaimed music icon. The trailer gives us a glimpse of this transformation, including her volatile relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil. Mark your calendars for the U.S. release on May 10 and catch the teaser below.

A Tribute to a Music Legend

Back to Black is a a tribute, made with the support of the Amy Winehouse Foundation. This film arrives in the wake of Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary “Amy”, which explored Winehouse’s battle with addiction and her untimely death in 2011 due to alcohol poisoning. Another documentary, “Amy Winehouse – Back to Black”, delved into the making of her critically acclaimed album Back to Black.

This latest cinematic venture, penned by Matt Greenhalgh, boasts a star-studded cast including Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville. It promises to offer a nuanced look at the singer’s life, celebrating her legacy while acknowledging her struggles.

Remembering Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse’s impact on music is undeniable. With her distinctive voice and a blend of various genres, she carved out a unique space in the music world. Her 2006 album Back to Black won five Grammy Awards, showcasing her talents as a singer-songwriter. However, her life was marked by challenges, including a public struggle with addiction. Winehouse’s story transcends even her excellent music; it’s a poignant tale of talent, fame, and the trials that often accompany them. This biopic aims to capture all these facets, offering both fans and newcomers a closer look at a remarkable artist whose influence continues to be felt in the music industry.

