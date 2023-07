New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Trailer) also Has been Approved for Sequel and Animated TV Series.

Biker Mice from Mars Is Being Brought Back by Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is producing a remake of Mice from Mars.

Read More Here

The Boys Spin Off Called Gen V (First Trailer, Amazon Prime Video)

New Mutant Miss Marvel

James Gunn Directing the New Superman

After struggling to find a director for the film, James Gunn has decided he will be a great fit and has hired himself

Read More Here