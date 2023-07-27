Boner of the Day for July 27th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: ICE CUBE WANTED TO BE A GOOD EXAMPLE FOR HIS KIDS

Tucker Carlson had Ice Cube (O’Shea Jackson) featured on a ride-a-long interview for his show on X (formerly known as Twitter). Jackson mentioned how he didn’t feel safe when it came to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, claiming it was a “rushed job” (Jackson via HuffPost). He missed out on being apart of the production of a film (Oh Hell No) in order to stick to his beliefs in not getting the vaccine himself. Jackson had to deal with his act of defiance becoming public amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed almost 7 million people and counting. Ice Cube said he wants to be a good example for his kids and hopes they will not get the vaccine either.

via HuffPost

Boner Candidate #2: GUTFELD!!!!!!

It is not a revaluation when Fox News personalities are called about and condemned for their comments, it is uncommon though for it to be coming from the Whitehouse itself. Greg Gutfeld down played the entire holocaust, arguing that Florida’s new history curriculum including teaching that the Jewish victims had learned skills that were “personally beneficial”. Gutfeld exclusively cites one source in which a holocaust survivor writes about finding meaning amid appalling circumstances. Even a Whitehouse spokesperson joined in, calling him out for these egregious acts.

via HuffPost

Boner Candidate#3: A NUMBER TWO IN YOUR PANTS? IT’S THE SLAMMER FOR YOU

A Floridian police officer handcuffed his 3 year old kid in order to give negative reinforcement for pooping his pants. The officer says it was effective and stands by his form of discipline.

via HuffPost