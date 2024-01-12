Black Keys Reveal ‘Ohio Players’ & New Song

Black Keys | Talmage Garn

Black Keys Reveal Ohio Players: A Star-Packed New Album

New Tunes on the Horizon: Ohio Players

The Black Keys are stirring up excitement with the announcement of their upcoming album, Ohio Players. Slated for release on April 5th, this album emerges as the eagerly awaited successor to their 2022 album, Dropout Boogie. Fans are buzzing with anticipation for what promises to be another chapter in the band’s dynamic musical journey.

Lead Single Unveiled: “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Adding to the thrill, the Black Keys have also dropped their lead single, “Beautiful People (Stay High).” This track sets the tone for the album and gives a tantalizing taste of what’s to come. It’s a glimpse into the band’s evolving sound and artistic growth since their last release. Listen to the new song below. And pre-order the album on vinyl here.

A Collaborative Feast: Guest Stars Galore

Ohio Players is a collaborative feast. The project boasts an impressive lineup of guest appearances, featuring the likes of Noel Gallagher, Beck, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, and more. This eclectic mix of musicians brings a unique flavor to the album, making it one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year. Check out The Black Keys and Beck’s performance in Paris.

