Sleater-Kinney New Album | Unraveling ‘Little Rope’

Little Rope, Big Impact: New Sleater-Kinney Album

The iconic rock band Sleater-Kinney is back with their eleventh studio album, Little Rope, out on January 19, 2024. Known for their raw energy and profound lyrical themes, the band continues to push the boundaries of rock music. In this blog post, we delve into the details of Little Rope, exploring its background, themes, and what fans can expect from this much-anticipated album. Plus, exciting news for vinyl enthusiasts – Little Rope is available for pre-order on vinyl. Click the album cover below for more information.

The Genesis of Little Rope

After their tenth studio album, Sleater-Kinney decided to collaborate with producer John Congleton, a long-awaited partnership. The album’s production journey took a poignant turn following a tragic car accident involving Carrie Brownstein’s mother and stepfather in Italy in late 2022. This event profoundly influenced the album’s thematic direction, making it a vessel for exploring grief, global crises, and personal tragedies.

Sleater-Kinney A Musical Evolution

Described as one of Sleater-Kinney’s “finest, most delicately layered” albums, Little Rope promises a rich tapestry of sound. The band’s evolution is evident in the complex and ambitious instrumentation that characterizes this album, marking a new pinnacle in their musical journey.

Singles That Set the Tone

These singles have already created a buzz, with “Hell” being particularly noted for its moody and eerie vibe and an explosive chorus that’s quintessentially Sleater-Kinney. Listen to the singles below.

Track Listing

“Hell” – 3:14 “Needlessly Wild” “Say It Like You Mean It” – 3:43 “Hunt You Down” “Small Finds” “Don’t Feel Right” “Six Mistakes” “Crusader” “Dress Yourself” “Untidy Creature” – 3:28

Little Rope Album Details

Release Date: January 19, 2024

Recorded At: Flora Recording & Playback, Portland, Oregon

Album Length: 34:00

Label: Loma Vista

Producer: John Congleton

Sleater-Kinney Vinyl Pre-Order

For the vinyl collectors and enthusiasts, there’s great news! Little Rope is available for pre-order on vinyl (paid link). This is a fantastic opportunity to own a tangible piece of Sleater-Kinney’s evolving legacy and enjoy the rich sound quality that only vinyl can offer.

