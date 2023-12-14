Sleater-Kinney Rocks Kimmel: “Say It Like You Mean It”

Sleater-Kinney | Shutterstock

Sleater-Kinney and Fred Armisen on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Sleater-Kinney lit up the stage on the latest episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The dynamic duo of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker delivered a powerful performance of their new song, “Say It Like You Mean It,” from their upcoming album Little Rope. Adding a unique twist to the night, they were accompanied by Fred Armisen. The SNL alumni played the tambourine.

The Anticipation for Little Rope

Fans eagerly await the release of Little Rope, set to drop on January 19 under the Loma Vista label. This album marks another milestone in Sleater-Kinney’s illustrious career, which began in the mid-90s as part of the Riot Grrrl movement. Their music evolved over the years while maintaining its raw, punk-rock essence.

Carrie Brownstein, a musician, director, and actress, showcased her multifaceted skills by directing the music video for “Say It Like You Mean It.” The video features J. Smith-Cameron, renowned for her role in the critically acclaimed series “Succession.” The band also released the music video for “Hell” earlier this year.

Fred Armisen: A Man of Many Talents

Fred Armisen, joining Sleater-Kinney on stage, is a celebrated figure in the entertainment industry. Known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and the comedy series “Portlandia,” which he co-created with Brownstein, Armisen has a music background predating his comedy career. His involvement added a special flair to the performance, bridging the worlds of comedy, television, and music.

