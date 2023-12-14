Last Hurrah at The Gateway

LAST HURRAH 2023 AT THE GATEWAY

Celebrate New Years Eve at The Gateway’s Last Hurrah – Sunday, December 31st from 8pm to midnight.

Featuring performances from Cardinal Bloom and Blindlove. Warm up at our karaoke bar, game room and bring the family for fireworks at midnight.

The Gateway is excited to announce Last Hurrah 2023! This free event will be open to the public on New Year’s Eve, from 8 PM-midnight. Featuring buskers, pop-up bars, and live performances on an outdoor stage, Last Hurrah is Utah’s largest countdown to the New Year.

Last Hurrah will feature performances by co-headliners Blindlove and Cardinal Bloom with Cardinal Bloom heading the countdown to the New Year!

Draft beer, wine, hot cocktails and hot chocolate will be served in the main plaza. Gateway merchants will also be open late during the event for food and fun!

Gateway is THE place for your NYE Celebration

Gateway Merchants Open Late

Bout Time Pub & Grub: 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Enjoy festive drinks and 2-for-1 appetizers when you mention “Last Hurrah!”

Clark Planetarium: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

“Laser Taylor Swift” – playing at 7 p.m., 8:15 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. Get your tickets here.

Dave & Buster’s: 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Early New Year’s Family Party: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | 21+ New Year’s Party: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Menu: Charcuterie Board, Blue Cheese Wedge Salad, Prime Rib, and Vanilla Poached Pear Dessert. Performance by The Truffle Incident from 9:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. and DJ NAPO ringing in the new year with a Balloon Drop from 12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

HallPass Foodhall: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Celebrate 4 years of HallPass at their Anniversary Party!

Seabird: 2 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Stop by for a NYE drink special!

Six Sailor Cider: 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Offering a special NYE Pink Grapefruit Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Cider!

The Store: 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Hot bar open late – stop in for a bite to eat!

Urban Arts Gallery: 12 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

15% off any purchase up to $200. Any purchase over $50 made on NYE will receive a 15% off coupon to Dreamscapes!

Italian Graffiti: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Fleming’s: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.