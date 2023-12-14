Yo La Tengo Covers a Beastie Boys Classic

Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah Celebration: A Musical Feast

Yo La Tengo are currently delighting fans at their annual Hanukkah shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. These shows are famous for their unique blend of music and surprise guests, creating an unforgettable experience each night. Yo La Tengo is an influential indie rock band known for their eclectic sound and impressive discography, including albums like I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One.

Surprise Guests and Iconic Covers Light Up Bowery Ballroom

Over the first six nights, Yo La Tengo, consisting of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew, has shared the stage with an array of talented artists. These include the Feelies, known for their influence on the post-punk and jangle pop scenes; Ben Gibbard from Death Cab For Cutie, a band celebrated for their emotive and introspective music; and Victoria Legrand from Beach House, a dream pop duo renowned for their ethereal soundscapes.

The latest show, although lacking in big-name artists, did not disappoint. The surprise opener was David Sedaris, an acclaimed author and humorist known for his sardonic wit and incisive social critiques. However, the highlight of the evening was Yo La Tengo’s cover of the Beastie Boys’ iconic song, “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!).” Watch the performance below.

A Night to Remember: Yo La Tengo Honors Beastie Boys

The Beastie Boys, a pivotal group in the hip-hop and alternative music scene, left a lasting impact with their dynamic style and groundbreaking albums like Licensed to Ill, which features the covered song. Yo La Tengo’s rendition of this party anthem, alongside Damon & Naomi, former members of the band Galaxie 500 known for their dreamy indie rock sound, was a fitting tribute to the Beastie Boys’ legacy.

