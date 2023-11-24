Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ Action Figures Released

Beastie Boys | Shutterstock

From Screen to Shelf: Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ Video Turned Action Figures

Iconic Music Video Inspires Action Figures

The Beastie Boys, a groundbreaking hip-hop group, have inspired a unique set of action figures. These figures, created by Super7, pay homage to the group’s iconic “Sabotage” music video, which itself was a tribute to 1970s cop shows. The video, directed by Spike Jonze, is famous for its parody of a crime drama series, featuring the band members in over-the-top disguises and scenarios.

Meet the Characters: Cochese, The Chief, and The Rookie

The action figure set includes three characters: ‘Cochese’, ‘The Chief’, and ‘The Rookie’, mirroring the personas the Beastie Boys adopted in the video. Each figure comes with its own set of accessories, including a whimsical donut, adding a touch of humor. Fans will also appreciate the included 18″ x 24″ ‘Sabotage’ poster, perfect for display.

Super7: Masters of Music Memorabilia

Super7, known for crafting detailed action figures of famous musicians and bands, has a history of bringing rock and hip-hop legends to life in miniature form. Their portfolio includes figures of Jimi Hendrix, Dio, the Sex Pistols, and Run DMC, each capturing the essence of these music icons.

Background: The Legacy of Beastie Boys and ‘Sabotage’

The Beastie Boys, consisting of Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “MCA” Yauch, and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, emerged in the early 1980s. They started as a hardcore punk band but soon became a defining act in hip-hop with their album Licensed to Ill. Their innovative style blended rock and hip-hop, influencing countless artists.

“Sabotage,” from their 1994 album Ill Communication, stands out as one of their most memorable tracks. Its video, a playful nod to 1970s cop dramas, showcases the group’s creative versatility and humor. This action figure release not only celebrates the Beastie Boys’ impact on music and pop culture but also revives the playful spirit of the “Sabotage” video. Watch the classic music video:

