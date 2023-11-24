Chaos on Stage: The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Melbourne Meltdown

At a recent concert in Melbourne, Australia, members of the Brian Jonestown Massacre, Anton Newcombe and Ryan Van Kriedt, engaged in a physical altercation on stage. This incident abruptly ended the show and the tour.

During the concert, Newcombe demanded Van Kriedt to leave the stage. He shouted, “Cut off this guy’s mic, put down my guitar, party’s over captain. We actually don’t need you. Go! Put my guitar down on the stage and think about what’s happening.” Van Kriedt retorted, “You better think about this one, man. Because this is forever.” The argument then escalated into a physical fight, with both members pushing and punching each other until other band members intervened.

Fans expressed their dismay on social media. One described the event as a “nightmare,” with only two songs played amidst “constant abuse and bickering.” Another fan likened the experience to a WWE act, having expected a musical performance.

Following the incident, the band’s management canceled upcoming shows at the Theatre Royal in Castlemaine and the Northcote Theatre for medical reasons. Watch the video below:

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, formed in 1990 in San Francisco, is known for blending psychedelia, folk rock, and shoegaze. Anton Newcombe, the band’s only constant member, is famous for his creative vision and often challenging relationships with other band members. The band gained more recognition after the 2004 documentary Dig! showcased their journey alongside The Dandy Warhols and highlighted Newcombe’s volatile leadership. The film also showed the volatile nature of both bands.

This Melbourne incident adds to the band’s history of unpredictable and sometimes controversial moments, reflecting the fine line between artistic passion and personal conflict in the rock ‘n’ roll world.

Check out more rock news from X96.