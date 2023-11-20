Last Chance to See NOFX Live: Final Tour Dates Released

NOFX | Shutterstock

NOFX’s Grand Finale: Adding More Shows to the Farewell Tour

Punk legends NOFX are gearing up for a memorable farewell, adding a final set of dates to their 2024 ‘Final Tour’. The additions include 15 shows across the U.S. and Canada, with a notable performance in Salt Lake City on April 13, 2024, at Pioneer Park. The tour will culminate in a spectacular three-night stint in Los Angeles from October 4-6.

Frontman Fat Mike, known for his raw and unfiltered stage presence, made a bold promise about these concerts. “This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath… These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts… With all our joy… And then we are done. We are done done,” he declared.

NOFX, formed in 1983 in Los Angeles, has been a significant force in the punk scene. Known for their fast-paced music and politically charged lyrics, they’ve influenced a generation of punk bands. Albums like Punk in Drublic and White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean have become staples in the punk music world.

Tickets for these historic shows went on sale Monday at PunkInDrublicFest.com. This website not only offers tickets but also celebrates the band’s legacy in the punk community.

