The Offspring Gears Up for New Album

The Offspring’s Encore: What’s Next After Let the Bad Times Roll?

Anticipation is building among fans as The Offspring prepares to drop their next album. Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, the band’s guitarist, recently unveiled that the group is on its way to completing their latest project.

Inside Scoop from Noodles

In a recent appearance on “The Jeasea Lee Show,” Noodles revealed, “We’ve got six or seven songs done — I think even mixed done. We just want to finalize another four or five. Our goal is to have at least 10 songs for the album, and then we’ll wrap it up. I’m optimistic that by next year, we’ll release something.” Watch the interview below:

The Offspring’s Momentum

This exciting news follows closely on the heels of lead vocalist Dexter Holland’s statement last month. He expressed that the band was making significant progress and was “on a roll” with their music creation.

A Look Back at The Offspring

For those unfamiliar, The Offspring is an iconic American rock band formed in 1984. They’ve been known for their fusion of punk rock with elements of hip-hop, making them stand out in the music scene. Their previous album, Let the Bad Times Roll, hit the shelves in 2021, adding to their extensive discography. Watch the music video for 1994 hit song “Come Out and Play” below:

