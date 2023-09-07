Death Cab for Cutie and the Postal Service Cover Depeche Mode Classic

Benjamin Gibbard and Jenny Lewis | Shutterstock

An Iconic Collaboration in Washington, D.C. for “Enjoy the Silence”

Last evening, the renowned bands Death Cab for Cutie and the Postal Service came together for a memorable performance. They graced the stage with a rendition of Depeche Mode’s 1990 hit, “Enjoy the Silence.” Notably, Dntel and Jenny Lewis, integral members of the Postal Service, joined the stage during the encore at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. Watch the performance:

Background on the Bands

Death Cab for Cutie, an American alternative rock band formed in 1997, has been known for its distinctive voice and unique sound. On the other hand, the Postal Service, an American electronic duo, gained significant attention with their debut album, Give Up, in 2003.

Celebrating Two Decades of Musical Excellence

This tour is not just any tour. It marks the 20th anniversary of two iconic albums: Give Up and Transatlanticism. Benjamin Gibbard, the frontman for both bands, expressed his sentiments about the tour, stating, “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out; Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Depeche Mode’s Legacy

Depeche Mode, an English electronic band formed in 1980, has significantly influenced the music world. Their song, “Enjoy the Silence,” from their seventh studio album, Violator, remains one of their most celebrated tracks. The song’s cover by these two iconic bands pays homage to its lasting impact in the music industry. Read Todd Nuke’em’s review of Memento Mori, Depeche Mode’s latest album.

