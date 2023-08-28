Green Day’s Nod to Nimrod: The Trump Mugshot Edition

Green Day | Shutterstock

Green Day’s Bold Statement with ‘Nimrod 45’ Tee

The iconic punk rock band Green Day has always been synonymous with political satire. This past weekend, they reaffirmed their reputation by unveiling a unique item in their official merchandise lineup: a t-shirt named “Nimrod 45” showcasing the recent mugshot of ex-President Donald Trump. Check out the shirt below:

Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶n̶d̶ Greater Good Music, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.… pic.twitter.com/qvtQM49wU7 — Green Day (@GreenDay) August 25, 2023

The Limited Edition Release

On August 25th, the band unveiled the t-shirt design across various social media platforms, including Facebook, X (previously known as Twitter), and Instagram. Their post read: “Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to Greater Good Music, which aids those impacted by the Maui wildfires.” Given the 72-hour window mentioned, the t-shirt is expected to be up for grabs until August 28th. Fans can pre-book this exclusive merchandise from Green Day’s official store for $35. The shirt, set to be available on September 29, 2023, offers a range of sizes from S to 3XL.

Mixed Reactions from the Public

The band’s move has elicited a spectrum of reactions. One Instagram user expressed their admiration, stating, “This… is why I love Green Day.” Conversely, another countered, “He [Trump] is the Best president you Americans have had in decades.” The sentiment of the band being “sellouts” and “part of the establishment now” has also been echoed across various platforms.

The Legacy of Green Day

Green Day’s political inclinations are hardly a revelation. Punk music has historically been a platform for political and social critiques. Green Day, in particular, has been vocal about their perspectives, especially since the release of their 2004 album, American Idiot.

The choice of Nimrod for this campaign might be linked to its 25th-anniversary re-release earlier this year, which came as a premium box set. The band is set to reissue Dookie later next month.

Background on Trump’s Mugshot

The featured mugshot of Trump was captured when he was processed at the Fulton County jail on August 24th. This was in connection with state allegations that he attempted to reverse the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. While Trump faces charges in multiple cases, this marks his first mugshot, with the former president claiming he’s never even heard of the term “mugshot.” A nimrod indeed.

A Noble Cause

Differing political views aside, the proceeds from the t-shirt sales are directed towards a commendable cause.

