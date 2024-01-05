Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 4th, 2024

Night Swim – horror thriller about a pool – theaters – 2 stars

A woman swimming in her pool at night is terrorized by an evil spirit. via IMDB

Director: Bryce McGuire

Stars: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle

Society of the Snow – Andes flight disaster retelling – Netflix – 3 1/2 stars

The flight of a rugby team crashes on a glacier in the Andes. The few passengers who survive the crash find themselves in one of the world’s toughest environments to survive. via IMDB



Director: J.A. Bayona

Stars: Enzo Vogrincic, Agustín Pardella, Matías Recalt

Next Week:

• American Fiction

• Mean Girls