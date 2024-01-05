Boner of the Day for January 5th, 2023

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: SENATOR SANDALL SEEMS UNFAMILIAR WITH THE U.S. CONSTITUTION
Senator Scott Sandall has helped propose a bill that would allow Utah to ignore executive orders from the president or federal government that they deem tramples the sovereignty of the state. He said, “A federal rule or law that’s proposed, if it does do harm to the citizens of the state of Utah, that we could direct our state agencies and personnel — until such time as it could be adjudicated in court — they could not comply with what that rule was. We need to begin the process somewhere of taking back the sovereignty of the state for the benefit of the citizens for the state.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: SHE FAKES BEING SMART AND SHE’S PROUD OF IT
Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, has put it out into the public that it’s more important for her to be pretty rather than being smart. She made an appearance on the PBD Podcast, where Co-host Bryan Callen asked, “How much of you being an attractive, smart, do you think played into that?” There after Alina went on a long sting of answers where she stated she is not a feminist, and that she would rather be pretty than smart. Habba said, “I can fake being smart. When you’re good looking, that’s great. People think that President Trump hired me because I’m good looking. That is absolutely not the case.”
via Raw Story
Boner Candidate #3: YOU SHALL KNOW HIM BY THE FLAG HE FLIES
The Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, is not really well known to the public. He’s been operating behind the scenes for years as a Louisiana representative, and beforehand as a constitutional lawyer. There’s a flag that sit’s outside his office that would spark curiosity him. He has been on record saying, “The founders wanted to protect the church from an encroaching state, not the other way around.” Not only that but he has played an integral part as the attempt to overturn the election. He has also said, “You know the allegations about these voting machines, some of them being rigged with this software by Dominion, there’s a lot of merit to that.” Now a flag outside his office reads, “An Appeal to Heaven” which has been used by radicalized Christians, and could even been found in January 6th insurrection footage.