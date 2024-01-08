Boner of the Day for January 8th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: CANNONBALL! CANNONBALL!
In Leeds, Alabama, after diving naked into the aquarium tank at Bass Pro Shops, a man was arrested. The man had cannonballed into the tank as seen in a video made by the bystanders that were present. Officers arrived to the scene shortly after. The man, came out of the tank, then quickly jumped back in. Then, the man climbed up and rolled himself on the side of the tank and fell on the floor unconscious. He was then arrested and charged with five different counts for his behavior.
via Business Insider
Boner Candidate #2: …AND HER HOME TOWN IS SILT, COLORADO
After this past Saturday, Representative Lauren Boebert is currently at the center of an alleged domestic violence investigation with her ex-husband. According to one of Lauren Boebert’s aids, Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, had met earlier in the night since Lauren Boebert had to pick her son up from Jayson Boebert’s house. When this happened, Jayson Boebert allegedly went in for a hug and then Lauren Boebert allegedly put her hand on his chest and face to keep him back. After this, Jayson Boebert wanted to meet up with Lauren Boebert to apologize. They met at a public restaurant where allegedly another altercation took place. This time, Jayson Boebert claiming that Lauren Boebert had allegedly punched him in the face. The investigation is ongoing, and police where called to the scene. No one was arrested.
via Daily Beast
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: NOT ONLY IS THIS TRUMP AD STUPID, IT’S PLAGIARISM.
A new ad for presidential candidate, Donald Trump, left news anchor Karen Finney speechless this past week. The video had a narrator, who said the lines “And on June 14th, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker.’ So God gave us Trump. God said, ‘I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxist, eat supper then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight and a meeting of the heads of state.’ So God made Trump.” Finney then pointed out that even though Evangelical Christians think Donald Trump is the answer to saving America, his actions and behaviors are far from being God-like.
via Yahoo! News