Crumb’s 2024 North American Tour | A Stop in SLC

Crumb’s Exciting New Chapter: North American Tour and “The Bug” Release
Crumb, the band known for their soothing psych-rock vibes, is making headlines with their latest release, “The Bug,” from their upcoming album, Amama. Accompanied by a visually intriguing music video directed by Haoyan of America, the video features a theme of crawling insects, capturing the eerie yet captivating essence of the song. The lead singer, Lila Ramani shares the song’s unique backstory from a sleepless night in a Nebraska motel plagued by bedbugs. Over time, the song evolved, embodying more profound meanings of companionship and late-night musings. Listen to “The Bug” below. And learn more about the new album or pre-order it on vinyl below:
2024 Tour Details
Kicking off in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 18, Crumb’s headlining tour promises to be a major event for fans across North America. The tour includes a notable stop in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot on October 7. The itinerary covers a significant stretch of the U.S. and Canada, concluding in Los Angeles, CA, at The Wiltern on October 23. Along the way, they will be joined by L’Rain, Vagabon, and Discovery Zone at various locations, enriching the tour experience with diverse musical styles. Check out more SLC events.
Notable Tour Stops and Collaborations
- July 21: Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago, IL
- August Series: Featuring L’Rain and Discovery Zone, hitting cities like Philadelphia, PA, and Atlanta, GA
- October Series: Joined by Vagabon, including stops in cities like Oakland, CA, and Salt Lake City, UT
The blend of Crumb’s unique sound with the creative energies of their tour collaborators is expected to offer fans a memorable series of performances, marking a significant phase in the band’s journey. For more details and to watch the video for “The Bug,” fans can visit Crumb’s official website.
Full Crumb 2024 Tour Dates
7/18 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
7/19 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
7/21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
8/20 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
8/21 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
8/23 Richmond, VA – The National
8/24 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
8/25 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
8/27 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
8/28 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe
8/30 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
8/31 Toronto, Ontario – The Concert Hall
9/01 Montreal, Quebec – Théâtre Beanfield
9/04 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
9/05 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
9/06 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
10/03 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
10/04 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
10/05 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
10/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
10/09 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
10/11 Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers Live
10/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/13 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
10/15 Austin, TX – Emo’s
10/17 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
10/18 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
10/21 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC
10/22 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
10/23 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern