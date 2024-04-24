Crumb’s 2024 North American Tour | A Stop in SLC

Literal Crumbs | Shutterstock

Crumb’s Exciting New Chapter: North American Tour and “The Bug” Release

Crumb, the band known for their soothing psych-rock vibes, is making headlines with their latest release, “The Bug,” from their upcoming album, Amama. Accompanied by a visually intriguing music video directed by Haoyan of America, the video features a theme of crawling insects, capturing the eerie yet captivating essence of the song. The lead singer, Lila Ramani shares the song’s unique backstory from a sleepless night in a Nebraska motel plagued by bedbugs. Over time, the song evolved, embodying more profound meanings of companionship and late-night musings. Listen to “The Bug” below. And learn more about the new album or pre-order it on vinyl below:

2024 Tour Details

Kicking off in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 18, Crumb’s headlining tour promises to be a major event for fans across North America. The tour includes a notable stop in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot on October 7. The itinerary covers a significant stretch of the U.S. and Canada, concluding in Los Angeles, CA, at The Wiltern on October 23. Along the way, they will be joined by L’Rain, Vagabon, and Discovery Zone at various locations, enriching the tour experience with diverse musical styles. Check out more SLC events.

Notable Tour Stops and Collaborations

July 21: Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago, IL

August Series: Featuring L’Rain and Discovery Zone, hitting cities like Philadelphia, PA, and Atlanta, GA

October Series: Joined by Vagabon, including stops in cities like Oakland, CA, and Salt Lake City, UT

The blend of Crumb’s unique sound with the creative energies of their tour collaborators is expected to offer fans a memorable series of performances, marking a significant phase in the band’s journey. For more details and to watch the video for “The Bug,” fans can visit Crumb’s official website.

Full Crumb 2024 Tour Dates

7/18 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

7/19 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

7/21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

8/20 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

8/21 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

8/23 Richmond, VA – The National

8/24 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

8/25 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

8/27 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

8/28 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe

8/30 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

8/31 Toronto, Ontario – The Concert Hall

9/01 Montreal, Quebec – Théâtre Beanfield

9/04 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

9/05 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

9/06 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

10/03 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

10/04 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10/05 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

10/09 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

10/11 Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers Live

10/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/13 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

10/15 Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/17 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

10/18 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

10/21 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

10/22 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

10/23 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

