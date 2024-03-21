This Week’s Must-Hear Music Releases

Shutterstock

Rhythmic Revelations: This Week’s Tune Trove

This week promises an eclectic and exciting mix of new music releases that span genres, moods, and narratives. From the introspective folk melodies of Adrianne Lenker to the energetic punk vibes of Snuff, the musical spectrum is as broad as it is deep. Whether you’re drawn to the poetic storytelling of Waxahatchee or the bold, boundary-pushing sounds of Gossip, there’s something in store for every listener.

Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future (4AD)

Adrianne Lenker is known for her intricate guitar work and reflective lyricism, both as a solo artist and as the lead singer of the indie band Big Thief. Her music often explores themes of nature, human emotions, and existential introspection. Bright Future marks another chapter in her journey, promising to deliver the introspective storytelling and tender melodies she’s revered for. Released under the esteemed label 4AD, this album is highly anticipated for its potential to blend folk sensitivity with profound lyrical insights.

Barely Civil – I’d Say I’m Not Fine (Take This To Heart)

Hailing from the Midwest, Barely Civil has carved out a niche in the emo and indie rock scenes with their heartfelt and earnest approach to music. I’d Say I’m Not Fine continues the band’s exploration of personal and emotional landscapes through dynamic compositions and vulnerable lyrics. Their work is characterized by its relatability and the band’s ability to craft anthems for the introspective and the forlorn. Released by Take This To Heart Records, the album is expected to resonate deeply with fans old and new. Pre-order here.

Elbow – AUDIO VERTIGO (Polydor)

Elbow, the British rock band known for their rich, orchestral sound and frontman Guy Garvey’s distinctive vocal style, returns with AUDIO VERTIGO. Their music often tackles themes of love, loss, and British life, marrying poetic lyrics with expansive, immersive soundscapes. With a discography that’s as critically acclaimed as it is beloved by fans, AUDIO VERTIGO is poised to be another masterpiece in their collection, released under the Polydor label, promising to offer listeners a blend of the familiar and the innovative.

Gossip – Real Power (Columbia)

Gossip, led by the powerhouse vocals of Beth Ditto, has always been a band that defies easy categorization, blending punk, indie rock, and dance music into a fiercely original sound. Known for their electrifying live performances and socially conscious lyrics, Real Power is expected to be a bold statement in their discography.

Maynard James Keenan – Cinquanta (Puscifer)

Maynard James Keenan, the enigmatic frontman of Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer, is no stranger to the darker and more experimental corners of music. Cinquanta, released under the Puscifer moniker, promises to delve into Keenan’s eclectic influences, from art rock to ambient. Known for his cryptic lyrics and complex musical arrangements, this album is likely to be a deeply personal and possibly introspective journey, showcasing Keenan’s versatility and depth as a musician.

Snuff – Off On The Charabanc (Sbam)

British punk veterans Snuff are known for their high-energy sound, blending punk rock with unexpected elements like trombone and Hammond organ. Off On The Charabanc promises to continue this tradition, delivering fast-paced tracks that are both catchy and thought-provoking. With their distinctive mix of humor and social commentary, this release on Sbam Records is sure to be a welcome addition for fans looking for both nostalgia and novelty in their punk rock. Order here.

Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood (Anti-)

Waxahatchee, the project of singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, is celebrated for its introspective lyrics and indie folk sound. With Tigers Blood, Crutchfield is expected to further refine her ability to blend personal storytelling with broader thematic elements. Released on Anti- Records, this album is anticipated to showcase a maturation of sound and vision, offering listeners a deeply resonant and emotionally rich experience that continues to push the boundaries of the indie genre.

