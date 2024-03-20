Win a Thrilling Flyaway Trip to Vegas with X96!

Are you ready for an adventure of a lifetime? X96 is increasing the excitement by offering you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see The Killers live in the electrifying city of Las Vegas! Yes, you heard it right. We’re not just talking about any trip but a flyaway journey to experience one of the most iconic bands of our time in a city that never sleeps.

How to Enter the Contest:

Your ticket to Las Vegas is just a listen away. Here’s how you can throw your hat in the ring:

Sign Up: First things first, ensure you’re part of our community by signing up for our email list. This is your gateway to not just this contest but all the cool stuff X96 has to offer. Use the email embed below. Tune In to Win: Mark your calendars! From March 4th through May 3rd, make X96 your soundtrack Monday through Friday, from the early bird hours of 6AM all the way to 6PM. Listen for the Cue: This is where it gets exciting. At :05 minutes past every hour (yes, starting at 6:05AM!), we’ll give a shout-out to a town. It could be anywhere we’re heard, and it could be your key to Vegas. Act Fast: Heard your cue? You have ten minutes to text the town name mentioned on-air to our shortcode: 33986. Quick fingers could lead you to Vegas!

For example, if you hear us say, “X96 wants to thank “YOU” from OGDEN for listening!” — that’s your cue. Grab your phone and text “OGDEN” to 33986 within ten minutes.

Why Wait? Your Vegas Adventure Awaits!

This isn’t just any trip; it’s your chance to dive into the heart of live music excitement, all thanks to X96. The city of lights, the sounds of The Killers, and the thrill of the win could all be yours. All you need to do is listen, text, and pack your bags. Are you in?

