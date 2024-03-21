Radiohead Revealed | Greenwood’s Photo Odyssey

Shutterstock

Colin Greenwood’s Radiohead in Photos

Colin Greenwood of Radiohead is releasing a photo book. Set for October 15, How to Disappear covers 2003 to 2016. Greenwood calls it the band’s “middle years.” The book mixes backstage shots, live action, and casual moments with essays.

From Bass to Camera

Greenwood, mainly on bass, turns to photography. “I’ve been snapping shots of Radiohead,” he says. Using a Yashica T4 Super, he aims to capture the band’s unguarded moments. Whether rehearsing or performing, he documents their transformation of spaces from barns to arenas.

Crafted with Care

Duncan White’s design work makes the book visually appealing. John Murray Press, part of Hachette UK, publishes it. Mobius Books handles its release in North America. It’s a peek into Radiohead’s world, showing their evolution and impact. Learn more about the book here.

Colin Greenwood’s book offers a rare look at Radiohead behind the scenes. For fans and photo lovers, it’s a chance to see the band’s journey up close. Relive the “middle years” below:

