Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 22nd, 2024

Opening March 22, 2024

What I saw:

• “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” • Fifth “Ghostbusters” movie • theaters • 1 1/2 stars

When a new discovery releases a powerful evil, the original and new Ghostbusters have to work together to save the world.

Director: Gil Kenan

Stars: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard

• “Problemista” • whimsical immigrant comedy • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

Alejandro came from El Salvador to New York City to be a toy designer. When his work visa gets closer to ending, he realizes the only way he can stay in the United States is to assist a misfit artist.

Director: Julio Torres

Stars: Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton, RZA

• “Late Night With the Devil” • horror on a talk show • theaters now; Shudder on April 19 • 3 stars

In 1977 on Halloween night, a live television broadcast takes a turn for the worse, releasing a great evil.

Director: Cameron Cairnes, Collin Cairnes

Stars: David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss

———

Next week:

• Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

• La Chimera

• Remembering Gene Wilder