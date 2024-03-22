Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 22nd, 2024

Opening March 22, 2024
What I saw:
• “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” • Fifth “Ghostbusters” movie • theaters • 1 1/2 stars
When a new discovery releases a powerful evil, the original and new Ghostbusters have to work together to save the world.
Director: Gil Kenan
Stars: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard
• “Problemista” • whimsical immigrant comedy • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
Alejandro came from El Salvador to New York City to be a toy designer. When his work visa gets closer to ending, he realizes the only way he can stay in the United States is to assist a misfit artist.
Director: Julio Torres
Stars: Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton, RZA
• “Late Night With the Devil” • horror on a talk show • theaters now; Shudder on April 19 • 3 stars
In 1977 on Halloween night, a live television broadcast takes a turn for the worse, releasing a great evil.
Director: Cameron Cairnes, Collin Cairnes
Stars: David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss
Next week:
• Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
• La Chimera
• Remembering Gene Wilder