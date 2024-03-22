Boner of the Day for March 22nd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: AGAIN WITH THE HONKING AND THE SHOOTING?
In Indiana, a 17 year old girl was shot at in her car on the freeway after honking at someone that cut her off. There were multiple shots fired, but the girl had no injuries. This incident marks the 16th shooting on an Indiana freeway in 2024. The Indiana Police have reminded the public that if they witness road rage to report it.
via Scripps News
Boner Candidate #2: 5 GRAND FOR TWO OF ‘EM? THAT’S A BARGAIN.
A Kentucky couple, Zackary Davis and Jacquilyn Keith, have been arrested for promoting human trafficking after allegedly attempting to sell their newborn twin daughters. Davis and Keith were reported by a family member, but Davis insists the alleged sale was just a joke. Keith claims that she thought that the reporting relative was setting her and Davis up.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: THEY SPELLED OUT A RACIAL SLUR WITH CRACKERS
A high school boy named Deacon Burton was at an FFA convention in Logan, Utah when he returned to his hotel room to find it in complete disarray. The mattress was flipped off the bed frame, soap smushed into the carpet, and crackers spelling out a racial slur. “I wonder why just why. There’s no reason,” said Burton. What frustrates Burton and his family even more is that the adults chaperoning the students at the convention didn’t tell the parents of Burton about the incident, but instead they had to get a text from another parent to hear about it.The mother of Burton, Charity Burton said, “I’m appalled at how many stories I’ve heard over the last two days very similar to this one or my kids hear that word all day every day at school, too, and it just needs to stop. Something needs to change.”
via Fox 13