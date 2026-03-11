Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 11th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 13th:
-
Nothing More at The Union
-
Hawthorne Heights with Letlive and Creeper at The Depot *21+
-
Nine Inch Nails w/ Boys Noize at Delta Center
Saturday the 14th:
- Maggie Lindemann at The Complex on Sat, March 14
On sale now:
- Ting! Ting! Ting! An Evening with Britani Bateman – The Depot – Friday, April 24th. ( Real Housewives of SLC, think Cabaret show vibes w/ singing, dancing and special guests)
On sale Friday at 10am:
- The Stray Cats at Sandy Amphitheater on Tues, Aug 4
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- 2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29th – Link
- AJ Wilkerson at Wise Guys 3/13 and 3/14 – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center – Link
Friday the 13th:
- Friday the 13th at Nightmare on 13th – Link
- V2’s Get Lucky 2026 The Neon Future – Link
- Jeff Dunham Artificial Intelligence at Maverik Center – Link
- THE STRUMBELLAS live at The Complex – Link
Saturday the 14th:
- V2’s Get Lucky 2026 The Neon Future – Link
- 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Siamsa – Link
- Crafts & Drafts: Night Market and Mini Craft Night at Kiitos – Link
- Lucky 13 Half Marathon – 10K – 5K at Gardner Village – Link
- St. Practice Day at Piper Down Pub – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at the Delta Center – Link
Sunday the 15th:
- Great Salt Lake Beer Choir Boozy Brunch at Hopkins Brewing – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link