Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 11th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 13th: 
  • Nothing More at The Union
  • Hawthorne Heights with Letlive and Creeper at The Depot *21+
  • Nine Inch Nails w/ Boys Noize at Delta Center
Saturday the 14th:
  • Maggie Lindemann at The Complex on Sat, March 14
On sale now:
  • Ting! Ting! Ting! An Evening with Britani Bateman – The Depot – Friday, April 24th. ( Real Housewives of SLC, think Cabaret show vibes w/ singing, dancing and special guests)

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • The Stray Cats at Sandy Amphitheater on Tues, Aug 4

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • 2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29th – Link
  • AJ Wilkerson at Wise Guys 3/13 and 3/14 – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center – Link 

Friday the 13th:   

  • Friday the 13th at Nightmare on 13th – Link 
  • V2’s Get Lucky 2026 The Neon Future – Link 
  • Jeff Dunham Artificial Intelligence at Maverik Center – Link 
  • THE STRUMBELLAS live at The Complex – Link 

Saturday the 14th:

  • V2’s Get Lucky 2026 The Neon Future – Link 
  • 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Siamsa – Link 
  • Crafts & Drafts: Night Market and Mini Craft Night at Kiitos – Link 
  • Lucky 13 Half Marathon – 10K – 5K at Gardner Village – Link 
  • St. Practice Day at Piper Down Pub – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at the Delta Center – Link 

Sunday the 15th:

  • Great Salt Lake Beer Choir Boozy Brunch at Hopkins Brewing – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
  • Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link 
