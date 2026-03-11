Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 11th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 13th:

Nothing More at The Union

Hawthorne Heights with Letlive and Creeper at The Depot *21+

Nine Inch Nails w/ Boys Noize at Delta Center

Saturday the 14th:

Maggie Lindemann at The Complex on Sat, March 14

On sale now:

Ting! Ting! Ting! An Evening with Britani Bateman – The Depot – Friday, April 24th. ( Real Housewives of SLC, think Cabaret show vibes w/ singing, dancing and special guests)

On sale Friday at 10am:

The Stray Cats at Sandy Amphitheater on Tues, Aug 4

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29 th – Link

AJ Wilkerson at Wise Guys 3/13 and 3/14 – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center – Link

Friday the 13th at Nightmare on 13 th – Link

V2’s Get Lucky 2026 The Neon Future – Link

Jeff Dunham Artificial Intelligence at Maverik Center – Link

THE STRUMBELLAS live at The Complex – Link

V2’s Get Lucky 2026 The Neon Future – Link

2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Siamsa – Link

Crafts & Drafts: Night Market and Mini Craft Night at Kiitos – Link

Lucky 13 Half Marathon – 10K – 5K at Gardner Village – Link

St. Practice Day at Piper Down Pub – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at the Delta Center – Link

Sunday the 15th:

Great Salt Lake Beer Choir Boozy Brunch at Hopkins Brewing – Link

