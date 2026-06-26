Sean Means Movie Reviews from June 26th, 2026

Opening June 26, 2026:

• Jackass Best and Last • stunt sequel • theaters • did not see

Follows the Jackass crew as they perform their final series of dangerous stunts and pranks, marking the end of the franchise. Via IMDB

Directed by Jeff Tremaine

Starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius

• Lucky Strike • WWII survival drama • theaters • 2 stars

A wounded American soldier is trapped behind German lines during the Battle of the Bulge. Via IMDB

Directed by Rod Lurie

Starring Scott Eastwood, Colin Hanks, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

• Couture • Fashion week drama • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

An American filmmaker faces challenges and self-discovery as she arrives in Paris for Fashion Week on a life-and-death journey. Via IMDB

Directed by Alice Winocour

Starring Angelina Jolie, Anyier Anei, Ella Rumpf

• Supergirl • DC comics action movie • theaters • TBD

Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home. Via IMDB

Directed by Craig Gillespie

Starring Milly Alcock, David Corenswet, Eve Ridley

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July 1 and 3

• Minions and Monsters