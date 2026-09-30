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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from September 30th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • Arrows In Action – Soundwell – September 30th
  • Coheed and Cambria – The Compex
  • Esdeekid – The Union
  • Breaking Benjamin w/ Chevelle and Starlet – Utah First
  • Empire of the Sun – Thursday, October 1st – Utah First
  • Adela – The Depot – Friday, October 2nd
  • It’s a 2000’s Party – The Depot – Saturday, October 3rd *18+
  • Tinlicker – The Depot – Sunday, October 4th
  • Lil Pete – The Complex – Monday, October 5th
  • Mastodon – The Complex – Tuesday, October 6th
  • Taking Back Sunday – The Union
  • Loathe – The Union – Wednesday, October 7th

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link 
  • Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link 
  • Haunted Houses Opening: 
    • 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link
    • Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link
    • Fear Factory – Link
    • Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link
    • Night Fall Halloween Park – Link
  • 2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link 
    • The Craft vs. Ginger Snaps
  • Sip & Savor: Dine-Around & Festival – through 10/10 – Link 
  • Fall 2026 Utah Art Market – 9/30-10/10 – Link 
  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Eccles Theater – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link 
  • 2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link 
  • 2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link 
  • Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link 
  • Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link 
  • Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 

Thursday the 1st 

  • 2026 Twilight Concert Series: The War On Drugs at Gallivan Center – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center – Link 

Friday the 2nd 

  • Breakaway Utah 2026, presented by CELSIUS – Link 

Saturday the 3rd 

  • Breakaway Utah 2026, presented by CELSIUS – Link 
  • Utah Beer Hop – Octoberfest Stop – Link  

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
  • 2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link 
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
  • 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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