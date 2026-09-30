Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from September 30th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Shows This Week:

Arrows In Action – Soundwell – September 30 th

Coheed and Cambria – The Compex

Esdeekid – The Union

Breaking Benjamin w/ Chevelle and Starlet – Utah First

Empire of the Sun – Thursday, October 1 st – Utah First

Adela – The Depot – Friday, October 2 nd

It’s a 2000’s Party – The Depot – Saturday, October 3 rd *18+

Tinlicker – The Depot – Sunday, October 4 th

Lil Pete – The Complex – Monday, October 5 th

Mastodon – The Complex – Tuesday, October 6th

Taking Back Sunday – The Union

Loathe – The Union – Wednesday, October 7th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link

Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link

Haunted Houses Opening: 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link Fear Factory – Link Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link Night Fall Halloween Park – Link

2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link The Craft vs. Ginger Snaps



Sip & Savor: Dine-Around & Festival – through 10/10 – Link

Fall 2026 Utah Art Market – 9/30-10/10 – Link

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Eccles Theater – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link

2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link

2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link

Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link

Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link

Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link

Thursday the 1st:

2026 Twilight Concert Series: The War On Drugs at Gallivan Center – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center – Link

Friday the 2nd:

Breakaway Utah 2026, presented by CELSIUS – Link

Saturday the 3rd:

Breakaway Utah 2026, presented by CELSIUS – Link

Utah Beer Hop – Octoberfest Stop – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link

2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/