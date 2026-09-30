Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from September 30th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
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Arrows In Action – Soundwell – September 30th
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Coheed and Cambria – The Compex
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Esdeekid – The Union
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Breaking Benjamin w/ Chevelle and Starlet – Utah First
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Empire of the Sun – Thursday, October 1st – Utah First
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Adela – The Depot – Friday, October 2nd
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It’s a 2000’s Party – The Depot – Saturday, October 3rd *18+
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Tinlicker – The Depot – Sunday, October 4th
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Lil Pete – The Complex – Monday, October 5th
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Mastodon – The Complex – Tuesday, October 6th
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Taking Back Sunday – The Union
- Loathe – The Union – Wednesday, October 7th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link
- Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link
- Haunted Houses Opening:
- 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link
- Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link
- Fear Factory – Link
- Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link
- Night Fall Halloween Park – Link
- 2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link
- The Craft vs. Ginger Snaps
- Sip & Savor: Dine-Around & Festival – through 10/10 – Link
- Fall 2026 Utah Art Market – 9/30-10/10 – Link
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Eccles Theater – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link
- 2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link
- 2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link
- Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link
- Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link
- Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
Thursday the 1st:
- 2026 Twilight Concert Series: The War On Drugs at Gallivan Center – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center – Link
Friday the 2nd:
- Breakaway Utah 2026, presented by CELSIUS – Link
Saturday the 3rd:
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
- 2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/