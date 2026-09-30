Boner of the Day From September 30th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: HE HAS A GOLD PLATED TESLA CYBERTRUCK; THAT FIGURES.

Kevin D. Curry, 64, of Frisco Texas, was found guilty after a Federal jury convicted him of a $26 million scheme to defraud the military’s health care program, using some of the proceeds to fund luxury purchases, including a gold-plated Tesla Cybertruck worth more than $100,000. The mental health clinic owner, according to evidence presented in the trial, paid more than $5.5 million in illegal kickbacks to persuade active-duty servicemembers, veterans and their family members to consent to TMS therapy they did not qualify for and, in many instances, did not receive. “This defendant exploited a critical health care program serving active-duty servicemembers and their families, diverting taxpayer dollars to bankroll personal luxuries ranging from hotel stays to a casino-themed party and even a gold-plated Tesla Cybertruck,” Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald said in a statement. Curry is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each of the nine counts. A federal district court judge will determine his sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

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Boner Candidate #2: THE QUESTION IS NOT HOW THEY FELL, IT’S WHY THEY WERE THERE AT ALL.

A father and his 1-year-old were injured Saturday after a possible up to 80 ft. drop while rappelling in the Virgin River Gorge in Arizona, near the Cedar Pocket area. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the father and child were on the same rope when they fell. The father suffered serious injuries and had to be lifted out of the canyon in a rescue stretcher before being taken to the hospital. The Toddler suffered only minor injuries and was able to be hiked out by medics. Multiple agencies from Utah and Arizona spent multiple hours even into the night, carrying out the technical rescue. The fall is still being investigated to determine the cause.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: SEN. MIKE LEE HAS FOUND ANOTHER WAY TO PUSH HIS NOSE FURTHER UP THE TRUMP TOOKUS.

Republican senator Mike Lee, Blocked a bill that would have prevented Donald Trump from demolishing the Kennedy Center without congressional approval. Lee objected on Monday night when the Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley asked the Senate to pass the Protecting Presidential Memorials Act by unanimous consent. The bill was co-written with the Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski. It would have banned the demolition of any presidential memorial designated by Congress, including the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials, unless lawmakers explicitly approved it. “First, he destroyed its programming, and now, he wants to destroy the building itself,” Merkley wrote in a statement. “All because the law says Trump can’t put his name on the building.” He called the president’s threats “straight out of the authoritarian playbook”. The ongoing fight over the Kennedy Center has been one of the longest legal dramas of Trump’s second term. It started when the president seized control of the center shortly after returning to office, clearing out the board and installing allies while attacking what he called “woke” programming. Lee has been closely aligned with Trump since 2020, and supported his efforts to overturn that year’s election result. More recently, he has repeatedly brought the Trump-backed Save act, which would impose voter ID and citizenship-proof requirements, to the Senate floor, and in April urged Trump to force lawmakers back to Washington to end a partial shutdown and pass it. “Democrats should join us in lowering the cost of living and securing American elections instead of wasting the Senate’s time with partisan scaremongering they haven’t even tried to run through the appropriate committee process,” Lee told the Guardian.

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