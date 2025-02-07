Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 7th, 2025

Opening Today:
Becoming Led Zeppelin — documentary on the band, in IMAX • IMAX theaters • not screened
The film traces the journeys of the four members of the Stairway To Heaven rockers through the music scene of the 1960s and their meeting in the summer of 1968, culminating in 1970. Read More
Director: Bernard MacMahon
Starring: Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham
Love Hurts — Valentine’s action comedy— theaters — 2 1/2 stars
A realtor is pulled back into the life he left behind after his former partner-in-crime resurfaces with an ominous message. With his crime-lord brother also on his trail, he must confront his past and the history he never fully buried. Read More
Director: Jonathan Eusebio
Starring: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Mustafa Shakir
I’m Still Here — Brazilian family drama — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars
A mother is forced to reinvent herself when her family’s life is shattered by an act of arbitrary violence during the tightening grip of a military dictatorship in Brazil, 1971.
Director: Walter Salles
Starring: Fernanda Torres, Fernanda Montenegro, Selton Mello
The Seed of the Sacred Fig — Family torn apart by authoritarianism
Investigating judge Iman grapples with paranoia amid political unrest in Tehran. When his gun vanishes, he suspects his wife and daughters, imposing draconian measures that strain family ties as societal rules crumble. Read More
Director: Mohammad Rasoulof
Starring: Soheila Golestani, Missagh Zareh, Setareh Maleki
——
Next week:
• Captain America: Brave New World
• Paddington in Peru